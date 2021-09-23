REVIEW AND BUILD ON IT: Housing projects started by former admin will likely be continued, says new minister

“We will review everything that is on the table…we’re not in the business of going out there and casting things right away”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Transport and Housing Jobeth Coleby-Davis said yesterday that the Davis administration will review and build upon the former administration’s Prospect Ridge housing development plan as it focuses on assisting Bahamians in general achieve homeownership.

Speaking with reporters following her swearing in, Coleby-Davis said: “We will review everything that is on the table. What will work will stay and where it doesn’t work or fit in the plan, there will probably be some maneuvering, but we’re not in the business of going out there and casting things right away.

“We know a lot of young Bahamians are interested in becoming homeowners and that is important for them. Our focus will be how we can assist Bahamians in general, especially young Bahamians, to get into their own homes.

“I think that idea is a good one. We can start with it and build on it.”

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said in a recent interview with Eyewitness News that he hopes the Davis-led administration moves forward with projects that were left in the pipeline, such as the Prospect Ridge development that was launched in July.

Approximately 1,500 applications were received for the 300 lots in the Prospect Ridge community for young professionals. The six-week application period opened on July 1 and closed on August 16, with applications received via the MyGateway platform, according to the Committee for the Development of Communities for Young Professionals.

The application review process was expected to continue until September 30 and applicants to be communicated with from October 1-15.