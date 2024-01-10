Rev T. G. Morrison calls on govt to rethink National Development Plan

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Rev. T.G. Morrison of Zion Baptist Church called on government to craft a National Development Plan which is not only non-partisan; but, one that also inspires the nation and its leaders to govern beyond party politics.

“Our country has yet to develop a national plan that defies partisan political ideologies that inspire the spirit of patriotism,” he said.

The Ecumenical Service, held at Zion Baptist Church on East and Shirley Streets Wednesday morning, commenced the annual celebration and recognition of Majority Rule Day.

January 10, 1967 marks the transition from a minority government to Majority Rule, the point of transition to a modern democracy.