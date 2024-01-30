RETURN THE MONEY: Prodigal Sons Junkanoo group ordered to return seed funding after parade no-show

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture has ordered The Prodigal Sons to return seed funding following their failure to participate in the recent Junkanoo parade.

In a statement officials said, after a thorough investigation, involving all the pertinent stakeholders, it has been determined that the Prodigal Sons, did not act in accordance with stipulated and accepted Junkanoo funding practices and therefore will be asked to return the sum of $30,000.00, by the 31st March, 2024.

Ministry officials add that failure to do so will prevent the mentioned group, from receiving any future funding from the Government of The Bahamas.

“Please be aware that these conditions are clearly outlined in The Agreement, as signed by all Junkanoo Groups, who receive seed funding from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture,” the statement read.

“Additionally, The Ministry has launched a further investigation throughout the Islands of The Bahamas, regarding all Junkanoo Groups, who would have received seed funding, but did not participate in the intended Junkanoo parades for which the funding was given.”