Retailers see Independence sales “up slightly” over last year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With the country’s Independence celebrations just days away, local retailers said yesterday that sales on related merchandise appear to be “slightly better” than last year.

Loretta Francis, marketing manager for Suntee Embroidme, said: “I would say that sales have been pretty decent. People love our designs for Independence and all that we have to offer. I would say sales are pretty much on par or maybe slightly better than last year’s performance.

“We really have a truly dedicated customer base that really loves our designs and supports us every year even though the pandemic. During the pandemic masks obviously were a big thing but this year we are getting back to focusing more on the polo shirts, the T-shirts, and tops for adults and kids.”

Dr Cheryl Strachan, owner/operator of Beyond Flags, told Eyewitness News that sales on Independence-related materials have been a bit more robust this year compared to last year.

The company offers pins, t-shirts, custom printing, commercial printing and banners.

Strachan said: “It’s definitely been a bit more busy this year compared to last year. Typically people tend to wait until closer to Independence Day; that is when things usually pick up but sales have been going well nonetheless, it’s a good thing and we are thankful for the business that we get.”