Retailer sees holiday uptick; credits company’s e-commerce platform for driving sales and exposure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A prominent retailer said yesterday that its e-commerce platform was generating as much as 15 percent of the company’s sales some months, noting that sales for the Christmas holiday shopping period are on the uptick.

Brent Burrows, vice-president of CBS Bahamas, told Eyewitness News: “For this Christmas period, things are looking up compared to last year. We are hoping that we will have a big weekend and a good week next week.

“For our business, I think it has a lot to do with the launching of our website and the information now available to our customers. They can go to the site and see what CBS Bahamas is all about.

“Our buyers have done an excellent job getting our inventory in for the holidays. We have a good stock of inventory on hand.”

Burrows noted that the e-commerce site has benefited the business directly via online sales in addition to added exposure for the business.

“Over the years, we have been a window and door company,” said Burrows.

“The website has been a huge plus for us as we have been able to expose the new features of our business. That has been huge from a marketing standpoint besides the online sales.

“During this year, we are seeing some months up to 15 percent of sales via online, which is huge as far as growing the business.

“We are very pleased with the direction our e-commerce platform is going.”