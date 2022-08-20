Retailer back to 60 percent pre-pandemic sales as Back-to-School shopping heats up

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local retailer said yesterday that his business was seeing just 60 percent of pre-pandemic sales while noting that “things are looking up” amid the Back-to-School shopping period.

James Wallace, owner and operator of the popular uniform supplier Janae’s Uniform Centre, told Eyewitness News that the Back-to-School shopping period was now in high gear, and business was picking up. Traditionally, the back-to-school shopping period is viewed as the second busiest of the year for many retailers behind the Christmas season.

“People are shopping for back to school,” said Wallace.

“Regrettably we still have to practice social distance so I can’t let too many people in the store and that’s a bit of a challenge for us. We thank God for the fact that schools are starting to open again. I don’t know whether or not the VAT holiday will affect sales because that’s something they just recently announced. Things are looking up. We thank God that customers are looking to Janae’s. We have a lot of the items people are looking for.”

While speaking about current sales levels, Wallace said, “If we are preparing our sales now to pre-pandemic events we are at 60 percent of pre-pandemic sales. I don’t expect that we will get sales up there. We are giving back with a few specials designed to help persons with back to school.

“We have partnered with Children’s Emergency Hostel, some churches, and organizations despite the challenges that we face. We are grateful we have been able to bring all of our employees back to work. For the movement we have 22 full-time and 10 part-time employees,” said Wallace.