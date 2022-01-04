RESTRUCTURING: Viana Gardiner resigns from the Senate

Inside sources reveal at least two more resignations expected

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Senator Viana Gardiner, the former chief executive officer of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit under the Minnis administration, has resigned from the Upper Chamber effective December 31, 2021.

The senator was appointed last year under then Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis.

It remains to be seen whether any other FNM senators appointed under the former prime minister will resign to make room for new appointments under FNM Leader Michael Pintard.

In the short term, Senator Gardiner has determined to serve the Bahamian people in a different capacity. – Opposition Leader Michael Pintard

According to inside sources close to the matter, at least two more resignations are expected as Pintard restructures the opposition’s Senate appointments in the coming weeks.

In a statement, Pintard expressed gratitude for Gardiner’s service to the Bahamian people and the FNM, noting that she set a “very high standard” in the contributions to debate and was always “carefully and meticulously prepared” for each debate.

“She was thorough in her research, which was reflected in the content of her public comments in interviews and press releases, as well as during her contributions at party meetings,” he said.

“In the short term, Senator Gardiner has determined to serve the Bahamian people in a different capacity.

“We are grateful for the assistance she rendered in the preparation of recommendations regarding legislation and policies that improved our administration’s ability to govern our country effectively during very challenging times.

“We will miss her extensive institutional memory and experience.

“Her work as the head of the Office of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit improved effectiveness and efficiency in the public sector.

“We wish her every success with her professional pursuits and thank her family for making her available to provide national service in various capacities.”

The remaining FNM senators include Darren Henfield, Rueben Rahming and Maxine Seymour.

Minnis agreed to step aside as leader following the FNM’s general election defeat last September in what was a controversial decision to hold a snap election.

Pintard was elected leader during the FNM’s November convention, besting Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson.

The FNM is headed for more changes to its leadership structure in the coming months, with a full convention with open posts, with the exception of leader of the party, in February.

A specific date for the three-day convention has yet to be announced.