RESTRICTED: Vaccines limited to Bahamian citizens and permanent residents only

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee has advised that due to limited supplies, vaccines will be limited to Bahamian citizens and permanent residents 18 years of age and over.

In a statement late last night, the committed noted that proof of citizenship, permanent residency status or a work ID will be required at the vaccination site and failure to present the requested ID will result in appointment cancellation.

All residents will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine following the arrival of additional vaccines, which are expected in-country before the end of May.

“This announcement does not apply to individuals who have received the first dose of the vaccine,” the statement read.

“All persons who have received a first dose of the vaccine will be eligible to receive the second dose.”

Administration of the second doses is scheduled to begin on May 10.