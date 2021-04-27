RESTRICTED: Vaccines limited to Bahamian citizens and permanent residents only

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee has advised that due to limited supplies, vaccines will be limited to Bahamian citizens and permanent residents 18 years of age and over.
In a statement late last night, the committed noted that proof of citizenship, permanent residency status or a work ID will be required at the vaccination site and failure to present the requested ID will result in appointment cancellation.
All residents will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine following the arrival of additional vaccines, which are expected in-country before the end of May.
“This announcement does not apply to individuals who have received the first dose of the vaccine,” the statement read.
“All persons who have received a first dose of the vaccine will be eligible to receive the second dose.”
Administration of the second doses is scheduled to begin on May 10.
Groups eligible for vaccinations initially included:
- Healthcare workers;
- Individuals 50 years of age and older;
- Individuals with disabilities;
- Uniformed branches (Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Fordce, COVID Ambassadors, Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, Customs Department and Immigration Department);
- Teachers and staff of schools;
- Hospitality workers (hotel and resort employees, public transportation workers, Lynden Pindling International Airport, Nassau Airport Development Company, Nassau Cruise Port, straw market, port and beach vendors and tour operators);
- Restaurant and retail workers;
- Students and athletes studying or competing abroad, coaches and other support;
- Homebound, physically disabled residents;
- Members of the clergy; and
- Accredited media (editors, reporters/anchors, photographers and videographers).
However, as of yesterday, vaccinations for COVID-19 were opened to everyone aged 18 and older.
To date, 25,692 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have been administered on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Abaco.