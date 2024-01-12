RESIGNATION: Rickeno Moncur resigns as senior pastor of Mount Tabor Church

Breaking NewsJanuary 12, 2024January 12, 2024 at 10:07 am Genea Noel
RESIGNATION: Rickeno Moncur resigns as senior pastor of Mount Tabor Church

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Senior pastor of Mount Tabor Church, Rickeno Moncur, has resigned from his post effective immediately.

In a video message to church members released to church members Friday morning that has since gone viral, Moncur cited “challenges with his presence at this time” which led to his decision.

“I hate to come to you in this informal way,” he said. “I would have preferred to be with you in person but I thought it best, I didn’t want to slight you …I didn’t want to disrespect you or lesson the standard in which we do things but I felt best to come to you in this way, due to some challenges that surround my presence at the Church at this time.”

Moncur was installed as senior pastor one year ago following the retirement of Bishop Neil Ellis

Recently there have been a number of publications concerning Moncur’s leadership at the church and a reported “disregard” for Ellis.

“My brothers and sisters, serving at the Mount Tabor church, we’ve seen lives changed, we’ve seen souls saved, we’ve seen backsliders return, persons returned to the house of God that we’re away from God …it has just been a remarkable journey,” Moncur said.

Tags

, , ,

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*