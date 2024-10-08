Watch ILTV Live
Residents urged to activate health preparedness as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Health & Wellness urges residents to take proactive steps to safeguard their health and well-being as Hurricane Milton continues its trek towards Florida with forecasted impact on islands in the Northern Bahamas. Residents are advised to prioritize their health preparedness by implementing the following:

• Refresh hurricane supplies kits to include items such as a digital thermometer, band-aids/bandages, ibuprofen, children’s medicine, mosquito repellent, hand sanitizer, soap, disinfectant sprays and garbage bags.

• Ensure medications and prescriptions are up to date and that you have a two-week supply.
Ensure that all health monitoring devices such as blood pressure monitors and glucose meters are fully operational.

• Keep all scheduled medical appointments to avoid health emergencies.

• Keep health records and identification documents in an airtight, waterproof bag along with your other important documents.

• Have a plan for how to access your nearest healthcare facility in case you or a family member require emergency assistance.

• Practice proper hygiene to prevent the spread of illnesses by washing hands regularly with soap and clean water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; follow proper cough and sneeze etiquette, clean and disinfect surfaces regularly and dispose of garbage properly.

Residents are strongly advised to stay updated on the latest storm information from The Bahamas Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRMA).

Updates on clinic and hospital services, including hours of operation, will also be posted on the Ministry of Health & Wellness’ social media platforms and reliable local news channels.

