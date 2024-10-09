Watch ILTV Live
Residents recount “tornadic activity”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cleanup commenced in the Sea Breeze constituency Wednesday morning following weather conditions likened to a tornado, which damaged home and business infrastructure in the community.

One resident recounted the turn of events, which she said lasted 2 – 3 minutes outside of her home.
“I was thinking that it was the end. So all I began to do was praise my God,” she said.
Member of Parliament for Seabreeze Leslia Miller-Brice said that damages included roof damage and missing shingles – one resident was even injured.
That resident had been cleaning his yard when the wind hit. After reportedly being picked up and returning to the ground, he felt severe pain in his shoulder.
Director of the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons told Eyewitness News today the conditions these residents experienced were the result of a downburst from a thunderstorm cloud.

