Residents of Long Island, Cat Island, Exuma, and surrounding areas urged to prepare for tropical storm conditions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Residents of San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Cat Island, Exuma, and its Cays have been ordered to begin preparations for Tropical Storm conditions as weather officials monitor the development of Tropical Disturbance AL94, now located north of Hispaniola and just south of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to a statement from the Bahamas Met Office issued at 12:00 pm, an area of low pressure has a very high chance of forming along the wave by tonight when it moves near or over the Southeast Bahamas.

“This low is then expected to become a tropical depression when it is in the vicinity of the Central and Northwest Bahamas on Saturday and Sunday, and then track northwestward or northward over the southwestern Atlantic.

“Some uncertainty still remains relating to the intensity of the disturbance, once the system develops in The Bahamas,” the statement noted.

“However, there is greater confidence that the system will attain at least Tropical Storm status.”

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin Saturday.