Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Residents of Long Island, Cat Island, Exuma, and surrounding areas urged to prepare for tropical storm conditions

0
SHARES
14
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Residents of San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Cat Island, Exuma, and its Cays have been ordered to begin preparations for Tropical Storm conditions as weather officials monitor the development of Tropical Disturbance AL94, now located north of Hispaniola and just south of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to a statement from the Bahamas Met Office issued at 12:00 pm, an area of low pressure has a very high chance of forming along the wave by tonight when it moves near or over the Southeast Bahamas.

“This low is then expected to become a tropical depression when it is in the vicinity of the Central and Northwest Bahamas on Saturday and Sunday, and then track northwestward or northward over the southwestern Atlantic.

“Some uncertainty still remains relating to the intensity of the disturbance, once the system develops in The Bahamas,” the statement noted.

“However, there is greater confidence that the system will attain at least Tropical Storm status.”

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin Saturday.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture