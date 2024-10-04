Watch ILTV Live
Residents concerned and emotional following traffic fatality off Soldier Rd

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Residents were emotional and concerned on the scene of the country’s latest traffic fatality on Friday morning on Strachan’s Boulevard off Soldier Road; a woman who identified herself as Ms Mortimer to media became overwhelmed with emotion as she gave a character description of the disabled traffic fatality victim who was reportedly knocked and dragged by a motorists who failed to remain on the scene of the accident.

Mortimer described the traffic fatality victim as a kind individual who was not much of a bother to residents in the community.

Ms. Mortimer was joined by fellow resident Dingo Rolle who called for the perpetrator of the traffic accident to surrender to police.

Polls

Should artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT be banned from use in schools?

  • No (46%)
  • Yes (42%)
  • Not sure (12%)
Loading ... Loading ...

