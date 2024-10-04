Residents concerned and emotional following traffic fatality off Soldier Rd

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Residents were emotional and concerned on the scene of the country’s latest traffic fatality on Friday morning on Strachan’s Boulevard off Soldier Road; a woman who identified herself as Ms Mortimer to media became overwhelmed with emotion as she gave a character description of the disabled traffic fatality victim who was reportedly knocked and dragged by a motorists who failed to remain on the scene of the accident.

Mortimer described the traffic fatality victim as a kind individual who was not much of a bother to residents in the community.

Ms. Mortimer was joined by fellow resident Dingo Rolle who called for the perpetrator of the traffic accident to surrender to police.