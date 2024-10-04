Residents battling fish fry fire in Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Volunteers are battling a blaze that broke out at one of the stalls at the Fish Fry in Exuma, threatening other vendors stalls.

Eyewitness News understands that assistance is being rendered by officials from Bahamas Striping with the use of their trucks to use sand to out the fire as no firetruck is available for use on the island.

According to island officials, two stalls were already destroyedby the fire, with another stall torn down in an to ensure that the fire does not continue to spread.

There are 19 stalls at the popular fish fry which serves as an economic lifeline for many on the island.