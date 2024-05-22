Residents across the capital speak out following BPL’s weekend outage

VideosMay 22, 2024May 22, 2024 at 4:53 am Eyewitness News
It’s an unfortunate way of life for most people in the family islands. We frequently endure power outages for little to no reason at all.

It’s a shame that Nassau has to experience these in order for action to be taken.

