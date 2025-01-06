Resident speaks out following early morning fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A survivor of the early-morning fire off Baillou Hill Road is dealing with mixed feelings of shock and gratitude.

The survivor, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was awakened by the smell of something burning in the efficiency she shared with her boyfriend and others.

Due to the intensity of the fire, she and her boyfriend were forced to escape through their bedroom window, resulting in injuries to her hands and stomach.

The blaze, which broke out just before 4 a.m. on Monday, left a 31-year-old woman with severe burns. Fire services confirmed she is in serious condition at the hospital.

The eyewitness claimed that the injured woman shouted, “Someone threw gas on me.”

According to initial reports, the woman was alone in a residence on West End Avenue, near Baillou Hill Road, when she woke to find herself on fire.

She managed to escape the home but saw it engulfed in flames.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.