Resident remembers latest murder victim

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — 57-year-old Jeffery Burrows was killed early Sunday morning after he was allegedly attacked by his tenant during a confrontation surrounding outstanding rent, according to community residents.

A man who wishes to remain anonymous spoke to Eyewitness News described Burrows as peaceful and unproblematic.

Police told media that shortly after Burrows was killed, the alleged suspect returned to the scene where a group of men stabbed him multiple times.

Both matters are under investigation.