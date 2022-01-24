RESCUED AT SEA: 31 migrants detained after vessel capsizes off Bimini

Second suspected migrant smuggling operation off Bimini this week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities rescued and detained 31 migrants suspected of being involved in a human smuggling operation in waters southwest of Bimini on Friday.

OPBAT reported that a vessel carrying the migrants left Bimini around 9am.

According to reports, the vessel took on water shortly after being spotted and eventually capsized.

The United States Coast Guard responded and used life rafts to assist those who were wading in the water.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) said one woman was trapped under the capsized vessel and had to be rescued by an RBDF patrol craft.

The group was taken to Alice Town for medical evaluation and processing.

This was the second suspected human smuggling operation in a week.

Just before 8am on Sunday, January 16, OPBAT reported a possible mayday call heard in the Bimini area.

The defense force said an air asset was directed to investigate.

Around an hour later, a vessel was discovered north of Bimini, disabled and taking on water due to adverse weather conditions.

A total of six people were on board with life jackets.

A defense force contender made it to the vessel shortly after 11am and found two Bahamians, two Ecuadorians and two Colombians.

The group was transported to North Bimini and handed over to police and immigration authorities for processing.