Request for proposals launched to provide electricity within the Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Government officially launched its Request For Proposals (RFP), inviting independent power generation companies to vie for a chance to provide electricity within the Family Islands.

Energy Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis says government plans to revamp power generation on several Family Islands through the use of microgrids, clean fuel and renewables.

Prime Minister Philip Davis says the launch of this process aligns with his administration’s plan to reach 30% renewables by 2030.

Officials are inviting independent power producers interested in offering renewable energy-based systems to apply before the January 26, 2024 deadline.