REPUBLIC? NOT RIGHT NOW

LocalDecember 13, 2021December 12, 2021 at 3:57 am Eyewitness News
video
Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson.

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

If the bahamas wanted to ne Republicthat would have been done after being Independent of the British. Barbados choose to do that , now China has its eyes on them and who knows what talks are happen with them. Repulic NO we area country of Vocal people we are use to being heard.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*