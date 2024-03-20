Repatriations continue for Haitian migrants

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF), The Bahamas Department of Immigration and Ministry of National Security has successfully repatriated 263 Haitian migrants back to Haiti after their failed attempt to make landfall in The Bahamas.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said the repatriation exercise included the group of 107 illegal immigrants that were apprehended near Matthew Town, Inagua on March 11. The remaining undocumented migrants were some that were housed at the Detention Center in New Providence.

The vessel, used to repatriate the undocumented migrants, left Inagua yesterday and arrived in Haiti approximately 8am Wednesday morning. There were 216 males, 44 females and 3 children.