REPARATIONS AND REPATRIATIONS: Letter to the Crown from Rasta community requests to be sent back

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following a protest outside the Sybil Strachan Primary School during the second day of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal tour of The Bahamas, Rastafarian Priest Rithmond McKinney said his group did not accomplish everything they set out to do.

Several members of the Rastafarian community, the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress Bahamas branch, gathered just outside the school holding placards, signs and flags while dressed in their ceremonial cloths.

There were both men and women who joined in singing songs and repeating chants as they advocated for reparations and compensation.

Activist group Family of All Murdered Victims (FOAM) also joined the demonstration for the rights of women.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, McKinney noted that they did have challenges with some officers trying to force them back on the bus they came on and vacate the entire area.

He said a senior officer stepped in and they were allowed to stay, though they did not completely achieve what they set out to do.

“We were trying to also get a letter to Her Majesty, so she could read our point and understand where we are at. She knows they are denying our fundamental rights.”

A copy of the letter, obtained by Eyewitness News, addresses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge points to the “alleged” crimes of Britain.

“Within the Rastafari Community especially, we have been the most discriminated, ostracized and oppressed movement within the Bahamian society,” the letter read.

“Our rights have been are still constantly diminished and disregarded and history records it that we have faced the most atrocious and brutal abuse in all forms.

“All prison doors must fly open and all captives set free universally.”

It continued: “All we are asking for is the fundamental universal right to return to our home fulfilled by the relevant Heads of State and Governments in authority.

“This right includes the right to be returned home to our own vine and fig tree; Ethiopia/Africa, with compensation through Articles 1-30 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Charter and Articles 55-56 of the U.N Charter.

“Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and her Royal cabinet must provide transportation of seven, nine or 13 miles of High Water Ships to take us out of The Bahamas and the western hemisphere.”

The organization requested that the Crown apologise and acknowledge black nations’ captivity, oppression and colonization and then follow with action to meet fundamental demands.

“We call upon all Heads of Government for the speedy deliverance with immediate action in this time to see the world come to such right and to receive an answer out of your International Offices,” the letter added.

The Caribbean tour of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has inflamed anti-colonial sentiment in the region with calls for reparations and former colonies to sever ties with the Commonwealth by seeking to become a republic.