Renward Wells Returns Home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Minister of Health Renward Wells returned to New Providence today, Thursday April 4, 2024, upon the completion of additional medical testing in the United States.

Wells was greeted by members of his family, friends and well wishers including former Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister upon his arrival at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) Thursday morning.

Wells, who was hospitalized at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) last week, was airlifted to South Florida this past Sunday for additional testing, which upon completion confirmed that the former Member of Parliament is medically cleared and fit to return home and to work.