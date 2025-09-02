Rental Generators Arrive in Central Andros; Power Stability Expected Within 48 Hours

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light Company Limited (BPL) is pleased to announce the arrival of two rental generator units in Central Andros. Sourced from a vendor in Grand Bahama, the units are expected to be fully operational at the Fresh Creek Power Plant within the next 24 to 48 hours.

“The barge arrived with the two rental units at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” said Marvin Green, Regional Manager for BPL’s Northern Region, Family Islands Division. “We’re currently preparing the site. We had to wait for insurance adjusters to complete their initial assessments for any damage, and now our teams are cleaning and readying the area to receive the new units.”

Green added that additional equipment arrived with the generators to assist in positioning transformers and completing the electrical tie-in. “Our team is working to install the necessary cabling and support systems, and we anticipate that this process will take 24 to 48 hours to complete, allowing us to resume normal service to the community.”

Once the system is fully restored, two commercial customers currently operating on backup generators will be able to reconnect to BPL’s grid.

The arrival of the rental units follows a fire that occurred between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 31, 2025, which caused significant damage to the Fresh Creek Power Station and temporarily interrupted power across Central Andros. Despite the severity of the incident, BPL’s technical teams began restoring power by 3:00 p.m. that same day. Full restoration to all residential customers was completed by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 1, 2025.

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 6:10 a.m., inclement weather caused a brief system interruption. BPL technicians responded and began reconnecting consumers within 20 minutes; power was fully restored to the entire island by 9:15 a.m. Since then, supply has remained stable and uninterrupted.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as our teams worked tirelessly to restore and stabilize the system,” Green said.

Looking ahead, BPL has more positive developments on the horizon.

“There’s more good news,” Green noted. “Even before the fire, we had already procured a brand-new generation unit earmarked for the Fresh Creek Power Plant. So we’re optimistic about our long-term ability to strengthen generation capacity and provide the residents of Central Andros with reliable, consistent power.”