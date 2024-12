NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Police wish to inform all holders of Firearms Licenses for Shotguns, Rifles, or Special Licenses to ensure their firearms are licensed by 31st December 2024. Consequently, possession of an unlicensed firearm after this date amounts to an offense. That said, please govern yourselves accordingly. The fees are as follows:

• Shotgun: $150.00

• Rifle: $300.00

• Special License: $750.00