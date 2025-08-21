Remand of Three Accused of Raping a 14-Year-Old Girl

Dear Editor,

The recent case involving the alleged rape and unlawful detention of a 14-year-old child

in the Kemp Road community is both shocking and heartbreaking. No child should ever

endure such trauma, and no family should ever have to carry such a burden.

As this matter proceeds through the justice system, I urge all Bahamians to keep one

truth at the forefront: this young girl is not just a victim of crime, she is a survivor. She

displayed remarkable courage in stepping forward, and for that she deserves our full

support and admiration. In small, close-knit communities, it is not easy to break the

silence. Yet she chose to speak out—an act of bravery that must be commended, not

condemned.

With the new school year about to begin, it is vital that her dignity and privacy are

protected. She must be given every opportunity to heal, rebuild, and transition back into

her educational environment without stigma or shame. That is our responsibility as a

society.

It is especially troubling that three individuals allegedly conspired together to carry out

this vile act. Evil often multiplies when people encourage one another to do wrong. I

appeal to our young people to choose their company wisely and resist the influence of

peers who would lead them down destructive paths. Let us raise a generation that

stands for what is right, even when it is difficult, and has the strength to walk away from

wrongdoing.

I call upon relatives, neighbors, and friends, including those connected to the accused,

to resist the urge to blame, belittle, or isolate this child. Instead, we must celebrate her

courage and stand with her in love and solidarity. Sexual violence thrives in silence; it is

broken when survivors are embraced and believed.

The Government must ensure that this young survivor, and all others who endure such

horrors, are given comprehensive counseling, protective services, and educational

support. Justice must run its course, but beyond the courtroom, we must confront the

cultural and systemic issues that perpetuate abuse and undermine the safety of our

children.

Every Bahamian child deserves to feel safe, cherished, and free to dream. Let this case

be a wake-up call: the protection of our children is not optional; it is a sacred duty. There

can be no compromise, no excuse, and no turning away. We must unite and fight

relentlessly to safeguard our most treasured assets. The future of our country depends

on it.

Maxine Seymour

Opposition Senator

Shadow Minister for Social Services, Information and Broadcasting