RELIEVED BUT HURTING: Butler ‘grateful’ after default judgment set aside; slams ‘dark conspiracy’ against him

Former Sky Bahamas CEO says his family “going through it” financially in aftermath of court case

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Sky Bahamas Chief Executive Officer Randy Butler last night slammed what he called a “dark conspiracy” to damage his reputation, business and family.

This after a Supreme Court judge set aside a default judgment against him.

Back in April, Butler, who was accused of defrauding two companies of millions, lost his bid to have a judgment in default of defense entered against him set aside.

It was a dark conspiracy created to cause damage to Sky Bahamas, Randy Butler and my family. I was treated as though I was guilty because of the profile of the persons involved. – Former Sky Bahamas CEO Randy Butler

The Registrar had not only dismissed Butler’s application to set aside the judgment but also refused his application for further and better particulars.

Supreme Court Justice Loren Klein, in a ruling on Butler’s appeal against the decision of Deputy Registrar Carol Misiewicz, said he was completely satisfied that Butler’s appeal should be allowed and the Registrar’s decision set aside.

“I therefore grant the orders sought by the defendants, as limited by my findings with respect to the request for further and better particulars. Costs to the defendants to be taxed if not agreed,” the judgment stated.

Butler told Eyewitness News: “I am grateful and I thank God that the default judgment was set aside. I have to thank God and my family. We are going through it.

“There were folks praying for us and those who always believed this was not right. I leaned heavily on the judicial system and it worked.”

Butler said he and his family were working to get their finances back on track after the legal issues stemming from Kaiser’s allegations resulted in severe financial hardship.

“We are working to get our finances back on track,” said Butler.

“I have always denied the claims against me. I do feel a bit vindicated but I was vindicated a long time ago; from the time I saw what they were saying in those affidavits.

“It was a dark conspiracy created to cause damage to Sky Bahamas, Randy Butler and my family.

“I was treated as though I was guilty because of the profile of the persons involved.”

Back in January, Alpha Aviation Limited and Advanced Aviation Limited, the plaintiffs, entered a judgment in default of defense, claiming that no defense was entered by defendants Butler, Sky Bahamas Airlines Limited and Aviation Oversight Group Ltd.

Former Sky Bahamas financier Fred Kaiser, who agreed in 2004 to pay some $36 million to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after pleading guilty to tax fraud, sought the default judgment against Butler over an alleged $28 million “bogus loans” scheme.

The court document alleged that these fraudulent acts occurred between 2008 and 2017.

The allegations triggered the resignation of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest, although he was not named as a defendant in the original writ.

Turnquest, who like Butler has strongly denied the allegations, was described as “a director and manager” of both Kaiser’s companies, Alpha Aviation Limited and Advanced Aviation Limited, as well as “owning and/or controlling and/or managing” Sky Bahamas.