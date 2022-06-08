“REJECT AND CORRECT”: Govt to place CCTV on public parks following teen’s murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is seeking to have CCTV cameras placed on all public parks on New Providence and Grand Bahama, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

The announcement comes on the heels of the murder of Quinton McKenzie, 13, who was gunned down on a public park just to the east of Uriah McPhee Primary School on Friday evening.

He was playing basketball at the time of his death, according to the minister.

During the budget debate in Parliament, the minister extended condolences to the family of the 13-year-old.

The teen who was a resident of Munroe’s Free Town constituency was the grandson of the late Bahamian entertainer Leroy Clevland Mckenzie, also known as Smokey 007.

Yesterday, Munroe said there were certain “innuendos that have been floating about” that he wished to “firmly reject and correct” about the boy.

The minister advised Parliament that McKenzie was a self taught musician and rapper.

“He played five instruments,” he said.

“Clearly Smokey passed something down to his grandchild.”

Munroe also noted that McKenzie was an Honor Roll Student at LW Young Junior High School.

“He was loving and sociable; active, played all manner of sports: baseball, basketball and soccer,” he said.

“He also participated in karate and judo.

“He participated in school events and church events.

“He already determined that he wanted to become a professional baseball player.

“That was his dream.”

The Free Town MP also noted that McKenzie desired to attend Rosewood College and would have celebrated his birthday on June 22nd had he not met his demise.

“Unfortunately someone, not a properly brought up child, ended this young man’s life,” said Munroe.