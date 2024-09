NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory warning of unsettled and severe weather across the Northern, Northwest, and Central Bahamas due to a combination of an upper-level trough and tropical moisture.

The affected areas include Grand Bahama, Bimini, Abaco, and other islands, which will experience heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning, hail, and possible waterspouts or tornadoes.

Rainfall totals may reach up to 6 inches, leading to flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas.