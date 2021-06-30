REGRET: Social services minister laments staff protest and its impact on residents

Campbell says he asked director of social services to speak to disgruntled employees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell said yesterday that while the employees at the Department of Social Services are “deserving” of all of their requests related to working conditions, it was regrettable that clients were impacted by workers protesting on Monday morning.

“Everything that the staff at the Department of Social Services is asking for, they deserve,” he told reporters outside of the Churchill Building.

“Everything that the staff at the Department of Social Services is asking for is being addressed.

“You would have heard in their complaints that they are complaining of discomfort relative to renovations. Renovation is a form of fixing things that are not the way they ought to be.

“In addition to that, steps are being taken to move some persons to new locations. It is unfortunate that it is not happening fast enough. I regret that.

“But my biggest regret is that while they have a right to express their displeasure and dissatisfaction, the timing was such that our clients were further inconvenienced.

“My hope is that the work that is being done would happen soon enough and they would return to a sense of normalcy and our clients will get the service they deserve.”

Dozens of employees at the department on Robinson Road demonstrated over the working conditions, including a malfunctioning air condition unit, on Monday morning.

They refused to serve residents seeking assistance until the matter was resolved.

Scores of senior citizens, who waited for hours in the blazing sun for their $80 grocery allowance, eventually left empty-handed.

Asked whether the problem related to the air condition unit had been resolved, the minister said: “I am not there on site. I can’t say what phases are happening now, but renovations are ongoing and we are trying our best to mitigate between the renovations and their comfort.

“Renovations are ongoing, which is a clear indication that concerns of the workspace are being addressed.

“They are complaining about the inconvenience caused by the renovations, so obviously the renovation started before the protest.”

The minister said he asked the director to speak to staff.

He was unaware of how many employees demonstrated.