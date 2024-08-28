Registrar General orders “World-Famous Valley Boys” to drop iconic group’s name

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The “World-Famous Valley Boys” group, led by Brian Adderley, has received a letter from the Registrar General’s Office advising that they are unable to continue under the “Valley Boys” name, Eyewitness News can confirm.

Reliable sources close to the growing conflict, however, have stated that based on the JCNP’s listing of groups eligible to receive seed funding from the government, Adderley’s “World Famous” group is on their roster—not “The Way Forward Valley Boys” led by Trevor Davis.

This development adds further complexity to the ongoing challenges the group has faced in recent times, ultimately leading to its split.