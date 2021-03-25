Regional cloud services provider Cloud Carib named VCSP Impact Partner of the Year for second time

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau-based Cloud Carib is proud to announce that it has been selected as the 2020 Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Impact Partner of the Year in the North of Latin American (NOLA) region by Veeam Software, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management.

For nearly a decade, Nassau-based Cloud Carib has worked to establish itself as the leading managed services and cloud provider in the region. The company’s dedication to meeting and exceeding the expectations of its collaborators and clients has earned it international recognition from its various technology partners.

The sixth annual VCSP awards recognize Latin America (LATAM) Veeam Pro-Partners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education and have built a strategic partnership with Veeam to accelerate growth.

“A major part of what we do is helping our customers navigate complex IT challenges,” noted Cloud Carib Founder & Chief Technology Officer Stelios Xeroudakis. “As our clients’ challenges have evolved, so have our solutions and technologies.

“Our evolution is a critical component of the value we are able to offer our clients. Veeam is a leader in secure backup solutions and has continued to evolve and transition to meet the demands of the current IT landscape.

“We value the relationship with Veeam as a partner and are immensely proud of everything we have been able to accomplish through our partnership with them to server our joint clients.”

Cloud Carib was recognized as the Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, in the NOLA region, for demonstrating the best overall performance in areas of consistent revenue growth, collaboration with Veeam and proactive selling, and promoting Veeam solutions and adjacent technologies. The company was listed alongside other industry leaders from across the region.

Cloud Carib CEO Scott MacKenzie said: “We have confidence in the solutions that Veeam provides. It’s always a privilege to be recognized in this way from partners of this caliber and we’re looking forward to building an even stronger partnership.

“It’s awards like these that drive us to provide our clients with advanced solutions that are backed by only the best in the world, not just the region.”

Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam, said: “We are excited to recognize and honor Cloud Carib as the VCSP Impact Partner of the year. Twenty-twenty brought many challenges, but the dedication and perseverance of our partners made it one of the most successful for Veeam, and we recognize that.

“Cloud Carib’s investment in building and delivering Veeam-powered solutions and services is an invaluable part of Act II for Veeam — our evolution into hybrid Cloud and containers. Cloud Carib is a model partner who has developed a collaborative relationship with us and leverages the Veeam program for mutual business opportunities.

“We congratulate Cloud Carib on this award and look forward to more collaborative success and even greater profitability in 2021.”