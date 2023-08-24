“Reduced enthusiasm” by BPL line-staff over management’s failure to address outstanding issues

Union members urged to “stand ready”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Line-staff at Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) are now in a state of “reduced enthusiasm,” according to Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Kyle Wilson.

Wilson cited the company’s management refusing to work in good faith towards resolving numerous outstanding issues affecting the union in a memo to union members yesterday.

“Executive management is refusing to work in good faith to resolve numerous issues that are plaguing our union,” Wilson wrote.

“As a result of their unwillingness to correct/resolve any of the major issues that you face, we are now in a state of reduced enthusiasm. We will only work our regular scheduled hours.

“(No overtime/no working through lunch). It is imperative that members must hold the line until resolutions are achieved. Members stand ready as the clarion call is about to come at any moment.”

Wilson recently slammed BPL for failing to address the union’s concerns after the BEWU gave BPL’s management 30 days to sit and work with the union to address the outstanding issues. That period expired on Monday.

The union head previously noted that some of the issues the union seeks to resolve relate to what he described as a “dishonest and illegal contributory pension scheme,” which he said has never been a part of a registered industrial agreement.

Other concerns include what he described as a medical plan that is not in keeping with the registered Industrial Agreement; hazard pay for all technical workers; the removal of the new hire scale for all workers; cost of living remuneration per the industrial agreement, proper facilities, transportation and equipment for all family island operations immediately starting with Andros; explanation of the recently installed privately owned and operated gas turbine at the Balliou Hills power station; standardized monthly and quarterly meetings as well as the immediate reengagement of Monica Gaitor in accordance with the union’s industrial agreement.