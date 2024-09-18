Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Red Ribbon Ball aims to raise $150K

0
SHARES
17
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Newly elected Bahamas AIDS Foundation President, Arame Ford announced Wednesday morning that the 28th annual Red Ribbon Ball, under the theme, “Diamonds and Pearls”, will be held at the Atlantis Resort on Saturday November 2, 2024.

This is Ford’s first Red Ribbon Ball at tge helm of the organization and she said that she is excited to expand on the legacy left by former President Camille Lady Barnett.

The committee is hoping to meet its financial target of $150,000 to help support the treatment and education of HIV and AIDS throughout The Bahamas, according to Ford.

Polls

Three years after the 2021 general election, what grade would you give the Philip Davis administration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Three years after the 2021 general election, what grade would you give the Philip Davis administration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture