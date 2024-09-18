Red Ribbon Ball aims to raise $150K

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Newly elected Bahamas AIDS Foundation President, Arame Ford announced Wednesday morning that the 28th annual Red Ribbon Ball, under the theme, “Diamonds and Pearls”, will be held at the Atlantis Resort on Saturday November 2, 2024.

This is Ford’s first Red Ribbon Ball at tge helm of the organization and she said that she is excited to expand on the legacy left by former President Camille Lady Barnett.

The committee is hoping to meet its financial target of $150,000 to help support the treatment and education of HIV and AIDS throughout The Bahamas, according to Ford.