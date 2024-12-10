Red Cross Raffle winners walk away with big prizes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —

Sixteen lucky individuals walked away with a range of prizes courtesy of the IL Cares Foundation. The grand prize was a 2024 EV Motors Electric Vehicle.

Carlo Ramsey, Head of Brand, Rewards, Events, and Loyalty at Island Luck, spoke with Eyewitness News on Tuesday at the Red Cross headquarters, emphasizing the foundation’s commitment to supporting the organization’s tireless work throughout the year.

Other prizes included a weekend getaway to Eleuthera, Baha Mar, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and gift cards to various stores.