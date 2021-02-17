Red Cross launches new lifeguard certification and training program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Red Cross has announced a new training program launched this week to train Bahamians to become certified lifeguards.

Taught by industry professionals, the week-long courses are designed to help those who take it stay safe in and around the water and will teach critical rescue techniques and how to deliver critical care like CPR, First Aid and AED (automated external defibrillator) administration.

The Red Cross has about a dozen students in the first course offerings this month, a week-long class held from February 15 to 19 for Lifeguard Certification. The newly certified lifeguards will then complete an additional week of training to become instructors and be able to certify more lifeguards in future classes.

Those interested in signing up to get certified should fill out an online form by clicking this link or contact The Bahamas Red Cross Training Services via the website bahamasredcross.org.

This new program is made possible through a partnership with the American Red Cross.