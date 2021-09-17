RECOVERY CARRIES ON: DRA assures support to Dorian-wrecked communities will continue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) said yesterday that its community support program continues to aid needy families on Abaco.

In a statement seeking to clarify a social media post, it noted that a fourth shipment of household goods was sent to Grand Cay yesterday.

“The DRA can confirm that the Social Services Department, today, as a part of the continuing Community Support Program, has deployed its fourth shipment of household goods to Grand Cay, Abaco,” it said.

“This disbursement, when combined with the previous three, will support over 100 families on that cay.

“The program assists residents with appliances, furniture and housewares.”

It further noted: “The government, through the DRA, Social Services Department and other agencies, continues to assist residents in both disaster zones of Grand Bahama, Abaco and the cays, in spite of overseas logistics challenges, which in this case hampered the procurement of those materials from the Central Abaco provider.”

The DRA said it continues to welcome the feedback of key stakeholders within the declared disaster zone communities of Abaco and Grand Bahama.