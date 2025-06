NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The following vehicles were recovered on Friday, 13th June, 2025:

1. A purple 2013 Nissan Cube L/P #AK9985 – recovered off Major Road. It was reported stolen on Sunday, 8th June, 2025, from Hibiscus Street.

2. A blue 2014 Nissan Note L/P #AZ7476 – recovered off Major Road. It was reported stolen on Sunday, 8th June, 2025, from Eden Street.