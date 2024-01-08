Recent teen girl murder possibly linked to second homicide of 2024 says Police Commissioner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has revealed that the killing of a teen girl, who became the country’s 8th murder victim on Saturday night, could be linked to the country’s second murder for 2024.

Police allege that the victim’s mother is the girlfriend of Gamaliel Gray who has reportedly been on the run since committing s murder in South Beach last week.

Authorities say Gamaliel Gray, who is wanted in connection with the country’s second murder for the year, was reportedly being harbored at the young girl’s mother’s house in Nassau Village.

Police say a gunman, or a group of gunmen, fired shots into a home on Samson Street, Nassau Village late Saturday night; a 16-year-old girl was killed.

The police commissioner says he believes that the teen victim is the daughter of Gamaliel’s girlfriend.