Realty ONE Group expands real estate franchise to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Realty ONE Group has expanded its presence to the Bahamas, with its Bahamas brand led by luxury real estate expert Monica Knowles.

RealtyOne Bahamas launched in March.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the first Realty ONE Group Caribbean franchise in the Bahamas, under the ownership of franchisee Monica Knowles. With 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, Monica has built a reputation for delivering unparalleled service as she establishes our footprint across the Bahamas. Her expertise and unwavering dedication make her the ideal candidate to introduce the nation’s fastest-growing real estate brand to the Bahamian market. This marks a significant milestone for both Monica and Realty ONE Group, and we eagerly anticipate the incredible success that lies ahead,” said Gregory K. Bardell, Regional Executive Director – US – Mid Atlantic States and Franchise Executive – Caribbean Islands.

Realty ONE Group, which describes itself as “a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand,” is one of the fastest-growing franchisors globally. The Las Vegas-based international franchisor has sold 81 new franchises, continuing its mission to find strategic and passionate partners to expand the brand worldwide.

Known as The UNBrokerage in the industry, Realty ONE Group boasts over 19,000 real estate professionals across more than 400 offices in 19 countries and territories, recently expanding into Belize and Argentina. While its primary focus is on assisting buyers and sellers worldwide, Realty ONE Group also prioritizes making a positive impact on individuals and communities globally.