Realtors report increased interest in open zone and multi-family Properties

The Bahamas among top investment destinations in the region

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The substantial surge in the desire for open-zone and multifamily properties in the local real estate market reflects the growing popularity of The Bahamas as a prime destination for real estate investments, according to advisors at BE Luxury Collection.

BE Luxury Collection, a Bahamian-founded group with global recognition, is home to industry experts in travel, lifestyle and their most prominent portfolio, real estate. The premier group is undoubtedly one of the most trusted brands of the Caribbean with a wealth of knowledge in area intelligence and client relationship with a passion for precision and exploration. As a trusted advisor to high-net-worth individuals, the group has a deep understanding of the evolving market trends and seeks to provide unparalleled service and expertise to its clientele.

BE Luxury Collection’s Founder Shamon Campbell said that while there has always been interest in these types of properties, over the last 12 months, it is almost a guarantee that a well-priced multi-family lot will sell.

“In general, open zone properties, which allow for more flexible land use and development options, are quite attractive to investors and developers looking for opportunities to create unique and profitable projects,” said Campbell. “The ability to design and develop properties based on specific market needs and buyer preference are significant draws.”

“Investors view the country as a place with favorable market conditions, potential for appreciation and opportunity for rental income,” she continued. “Many buyers are seeking income-generating properties right now, so developers are building with thought to meet this demand.”

The Bahamas has long been celebrated for its admirable beauty, making it a highly sought-after location for those seeking an unparalleled lifestyle. With its favorable tax structure, stable economy, and high-quality infrastructure, the country continues to attract both local and international investors looking to capitalize on the region’s lucrative real estate opportunities.

According to Aaron Davis, a Partner and Real Estate Advisor of our group, there has been a notable surge in interest for multi-family lots, observed from both local and foreign clients. “We have successfully achieved a well-balanced level of interest from both of these client groups.” emphasized Davis.

“A large portion of our clients today who purchase these parcels are local business owners and executives. Our clients lean on our expertise and trust our advice on location, building style, market position and more. It’s an honor to be a part of so many projects and new developments. We have just launched two new townhouse projects in Western New Providence with unit prices starting at $410,000. These developments include gated access, swimming pools and the option for the new owners to rent short term [AirBnB] to maximize their return on investment.”