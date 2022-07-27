READY FOR BUSINESS: Cruise Port operator anticipates ‘handovers’ to commercial tenants beginning in December

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Cruise Port’s operator anticipates that it will begin handovers to its commercial tenants in December, noting that the downtown waterfront will ‘materially change’ by Christmas/New Year.

The multi-million investment in the redevelopment of Nassau’s cruise port is expected to be instrumental in bringing significant economic activity back to downtown Nassau.

The project will also see the construction of a new terminal building; the creation of an event and entertainment area; investments in retail facilities; and the design and construction of new food and beverage facilities.

Mike Maura Jr, CEO of the Nassau Cruise Port, said: “We are going to be doing handovers to tenants beginning in December. We will have our marketplace tenants being given the opportunity to settle into commercial spaces and begin to get themselves ready for those commercial spaces.

“The same is happening in our port square area where we have larger Bahamian retailers and some food and beverage outlets also. Those commercial spaces are going to be made available to tenants by December.”

Maura noted that other developments such as a coral exhibit and junkanoo museum are in the works.

He said: “By December we will begin the process of moving Customs and Immigration into the ground floor of the arrivals terminal. By February next year the amphitheater will be completed, huge for us in terms of elevating the energy and entertainment competence of the waterfront.

“The transportation area will also be available for use in December. The downtown waterfront will materially change around Christmas/New Years.”