READY AND WAITING: Airport Authority workers prepared to strike if industrial agreement and payment issues not resolved

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) president Kimsley Ferguson said yesterday that Airport Authority workers are prepared to take industrial action this week if longstanding issues regarding an industrial agreement and outstanding payments are not resolved.

Ferguson told Eyewitness News yesterday, “the issue is that the union is concerned about is the industrial agreement that has already been completed- that expired from 2020- was then re-dated and summitted again.”

“In September of 2023 it will expire again. We are concerned that the agreement will expire again. We were advised by the Financial Secretary Simon Wilson that the funding for the agreement was already approved and forwarded to the Airport Authority,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson said that Airport Authority officials have advised that they have yet to receive any money from the government.

“The employees of the Airport Authority are now concerned and willing to take a stand. Failure to give some definitive date as to when the money will be paid the staff, the employees there wish to take industrial action,” he said.

Ferguson said that there is also concern over outstanding payments and salary adjustments for family island officers and screeners.

According to Ferguson, Airport Authority officials have assured that the issue will be addressed no later than Friday.

“Failure to to do so and we will do whatever we need to do,” he added.