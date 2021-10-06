READ: The full Speech from the Throne

Just twenty days ago, my Government was elected with a mandate to bring about a “New Day” in our Bahamas. It is clear from the results of the election that Bahamians demand transformational change.

My Government comes into governance with our country in the midst of mismanaged health and economic crises.

My Government is committed to work in partnership with other nations, with our local communities and, most importantly, with the Bahamian people to address the challenges that these crises pose.