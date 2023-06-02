‘Reaching the streets’ initiative unveiled to mentor troubled youth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In response to the escalating concerns over crime and violence in the Bahamas, a group of professionals consisting of Dave Burrows, Carlos Reid, and Eric Fox has launched an initiative called “Reaching the Streets.” The effort aims to educate and engage various segments of society in combating crime and providing mentorship to troubled youth.

With a collective experience of over 80 years of working with young individuals, the team has authored a comprehensive book and training manual bearing the same name as the initiative.

Under the auspices of prime minister Philip Brave Davis and minister of national security Wayne Munroe, a two-day training event will be held on June 6 and 9, 2023, at the BFM Diplomat Center on Carmichael Road, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Through their experiences and insights, the experts intend to equip attendees with effective strategies for to guide young men and women from troubled backgrounds to become productive members of society. The initiatives’ impact extends even to former gang members and leaders who have transformed their lives to become influential figures within the business community, pastors, and responsible family members.

The group has invited ordinary citizens, parents, professionals, church leaders, social workers, and community leaders to attend while stressing that everyone has a role to play in shaping the lives of young people.

To participate in the training event, interested individuals can register by calling 461-6475 or 601-4842, sending a WhatsApp message to 437-1050 or 807-4625, emailing reachingthestreets242@gmail.com, or registering directly on the official website of Bahamas Faith Ministries at www.bahamasfaithministries.org/reaching-the-streets-seminar/.

General registration is priced at $30, while the first 300 community residents, workers, parents, and individuals working with young people can register for free by using the provided contact information or scanning the QR code.