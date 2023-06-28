RCI hoping to start construction on beach club in Q2 2024

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A top Royal Caribbean International (RCI) executive said yesterday the company hopes to commence construction on its Paradise Island beach club development in the second quarter of 2024.

Jay Schneider, RCI’s Chief Product Innovation Officer, provided reporters with an update on the project yesterday, revealing that the company’s current priority lies in obtaining the required environmental clearance and creating awareness of future business prospects.

RCI partnered with The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) to host a power brunch onboard the Freedom of the Seas vessel yesterday, providing an overview of the $100 million beach club project and highlighting opportunities for local companies to participate.

Schneider noted that this company is following a “diligent process” of obtaining permits, which are contingent on receiving environmental clearance after submitting the environmental management plan.

He mentioned that the public has until 11:59 pm on July 7 to submit questions following a supplemental hearing held on June 8. RCI will respond to these questions in a written report.

Schneider noted that once environmental clearance is secured, the next step will be to proceed with the site cleanup, emphasizing the site cleanup as a key priority alongside the design process.

“We are excited about the growth and development of Royal Caribbean in The Bahamas. The recent Utopia announcement is an example of how important The Bahamas is to us as a company. While I cannot speak on behalf of other cruise lines, our commitment remains steadfast in driving the continuous growth of the Bahamas.

“By 2027, our goal is to increase Nassau’s overall guest count to 2.5 million, with one million visitors specifically coming to the Royal Beach Club,” Schneider explained.

The company has also been working on its environmental management plan, the RCI executive confirmed.

The targeted opening date for the beach club is set for the summer of 2025, with preparations already underway. The company has stated that up to 400 jobs for Bahamians could be created.