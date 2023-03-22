RCCL $100M DEAL DESCRIBED AS ‘BAD ON ALL FRONTS’

LocalMarch 22, 2023March 22, 2023 at 4:35 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

RCCL $100m deal described as 'bad on all fronts'03:23
Opening 2025, Royal Caribbean International’s first Royal Beach Club destination experience is moving forward with approval from The Bahamas. The 17-acre Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island introduces a public-private partnership, a unique investment opportunity in which Bahamians can own up to 49% equity and local businesses can manage a majority of the experience.

Tags

, , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

Leave a Reply

*