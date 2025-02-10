RBPF: Stolen vessel alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seek the public’s assistance in locating the vessel mentioned below that was reported stolen

on Sunday February 9, 2025:

1. A 24 ft. white with blue stripes 1999 Cobia with a single Yamaha 150HP engine named ‘Bosna’ – stolen from waters off Cloister Drive, Paradise Island.

If you have any information about this theft or spot this vessel, authorities ask that you contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

Furthermore, anonymous tips can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).