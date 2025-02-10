Watch ILTV Live
RBPF & RBDF special operation leads to confiscation of a firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In two (2) separate incidents, law enforcement officers from Operation Black Scorpion seized a

firearm and suspected dangerous drugs.

The first incident occurred on Sunday February 9, 2025, on Minnie Street.

“Shortly after 1:00 p.m., police were alerted by ShotSpotter Technology of gunshots near Cordeaux Avenue. Officers responded and arrived on Minnie Street where they observed a group of males who fled upon seeing them. A chase ensued, which resulted in one individual being caught. He was searched and a firearm containing ammunition was found in his possession,” police said.

The 29-year-old male was arrested and is assisting police with the investigation.

The second incident took place off Fire Trail Road around 12:30 a.m. on Monday February 10, 2025.

“Acting on information, officers searched a bushy area on Linkford Close and discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. No arrests were made. The estimated weight and street value of the suspected drugs are yet to be determined as investigation continues,” investigators said.

Operation Black Scorpion is a collaborative effort involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

