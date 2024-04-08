RBPF Launches Technology Expo

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The opening ceremony for The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) inaugural Technology Expo 2024 commenced at the RBPF headquarters on Monday morning, under the theme “From Pixels to Protection: Innovation in Public Safety.”

The expo will showcase the force’s latest technologies used throughout the organization which help in its fight against crime.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, his spouse Anne-Marie Davis, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, Dame Marguerite Pindling and other stakeholders toured all five zones of the expo on Monday.